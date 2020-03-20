Spring 2020 Exhibitions Opening

MOCA members FREE | Non-members $10 | Children 4 & under free

(plus a 3% processing fee)

Celebrate the opening of new exhibitions! Meet the artists and enjoy gourmet food by local caterers.

Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art from the Collection of Dr. Robert B. Feldman

New Waves 2020

Hampton Boyer: There's No Place Like Here

Caterers:

Catering Concepts

Distinctive Gourmet

East Beach Catering

Montero’s Restaurant

Music:

Travis Sykes

Valet available

Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of the Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art from the Collection of Dr. Robert B. Feldman was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Shannon Fitzgerald, Executive Director, Mennello Museum of American Art.

The exhibition presentation at MOCA is generously underwritten by the Capital Group, Meredith and Brother Rutter, and Petra Snowden. The exhibition is generously supported by the City of Orlando and Friends of The Mennello Museum of American Art. Funding is also provided by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and United Arts of Central Florida.

MOCA's exhibitions are supported in part by generous contributions from TowneBank, Capital Group Companies, IMS Gear, and PRA Group, with additional support from the Business Consortium for Arts Support, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission