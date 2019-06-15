SPRING 2019: LYNN’S LAST FIVE YEARS

Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2705 Hartman Street, Virginia 23223

Our Summer Concert is a look back at repertoire that has stood out as personal favorites of the chorus under the baton of artistic director Lynn Atkins as he celebrates 5 years with One Voice Chorus. Expect to hear our favorite selections from our previous concerts of African-American Spirituals, Broadway songs, Classical Masterpieces, and Contemporary Choral motets and anthems.

Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2705 Hartman Street, Virginia 23223 View Map
804-716-5232
