Our Summer Concert is a look back at repertoire that has stood out as personal favorites of the chorus under the baton of artistic director Lynn Atkins as he celebrates 5 years with One Voice Chorus. Expect to hear our favorite selections from our previous concerts of African-American Spirituals, Broadway songs, Classical Masterpieces, and Contemporary Choral motets and anthems.
SPRING 2019: LYNN’S LAST FIVE YEARS
Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2705 Hartman Street, Virginia 23223
Concerts & Live Music
May 16, 2019
