Spotsylvania Art Festival

Meet the artists and craftsmen, many demonstrating their various skills and talents at this juried Art Festival. Held in the shade on the Courthouse Lawn, this festival is geared to everyone who loves art from being a first-time attendee to a seasoned art lover who is looking for something unique. Everything you can imagine from pottery, jewelry, paintings, driftwood and metal art, as well as fabric art can all be found. Located at 9101 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553