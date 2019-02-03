Randolph College student, Sara Primm ’20, will lead a 20-minute exploration of the painting "Dismal Swamp," ca. 1858, by Flavius Fisher from the College's collection. Spotlight Tours at the Maier Museum of Art highlight a work of art or theme and are typically held on the first Sunday of the month at 2 p.m.
Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher
Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503
Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Jan 18, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more