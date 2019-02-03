Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher

to Google Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

Randolph College student, Sara Primm ’20, will lead a 20-minute exploration of the painting "Dismal Swamp," ca. 1858, by Flavius Fisher from the College's collection. Spotlight Tours at the Maier Museum of Art highlight a work of art or theme and are typically held on the first Sunday of the month at 2 p.m.

Info
Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
434-947-8136
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Spotlight Tour: "Dismal Swamp" by Flavius Fisher - 2019-02-03 14:00:00
Discover New Worlds

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular