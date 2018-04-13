A Sporting Vision: The Paul Mellon Collection of British Sporting Art

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission - Adults $10; Seniors $8; Youth $8; Children Free; Members Free

This traveling exhibition organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) with representative masterpieces of the genre—including works by George Stubbs, Sir Francis Grant, John Frederick Herring, Benjamin Marshall, and George Morland— celebrates Paul Mellon’s gift of British sporting art to the VMFA. It also proposes a fresh look at sporting art within wider social and artistic contexts, including the scientific and industrial revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries, the transformation of the British countryside, the evolutionary history of the horse and other animals, and society’s changing habits and customs.

