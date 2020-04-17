Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

to Google Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228

Tickets go on sale March 1, 2020.

An outdoor, farm-to-table wine dinner supporting community initiatives, including Ginter Urban Gardeners. The evening will feature seasonal, locally sourced food and drink, including cocktails on the Lotus Bridge that spans Sydnor Lake and a multicourse dinner in the Garden. The food will be prepared by the Garden’s caterer Meriwether Godsey, and Chef Anne Maury Haapala will introduce each course with a story about its source and preparation. To capitalize on the popularity of “shrubs” (also known as drinking vinegars), a signature custom-flavored shrub will be created by Mother Shrub for the evening.

Info

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink Event
2629887
to Google Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - Splendor Garden to Table: A Feast for the Senses at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - 2020-04-17 18:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular