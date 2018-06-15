Spiritual Harmonizers - Concert to Benefit Crater Community Hospice

The Spiritual Harmonizers, a group of singing Richmond postal workers best known for their appearance on America’s Got Talent, will perform a benefit concert for Crater Community Hospice’s in-home respite program. The concert will take place on June 15th from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Road in North Dinwiddie. During the concert a love offering will be collected.

The in-home respite program provides a much-needed break for caregivers and allows the patient to stay in their home. “It is our patient’s desire to stay at home and we need to raise funds to facilitate that. The hospice reimbursement provides limited respite opportunities and only in a facility,” said Tracy Taliaferro, Crater Community Hospice CEO. One family member said, “The respite time is a great resource to give me a break to relax and relieve the stress of caregiving. Knowing that professionals are caring for my husband, I can enjoy my time away knowing he is safe and secure.”

As the only local non-profit hospice started by John Randolph and Southside Regional Medical Centers, Crater Community Hospice depends upon the giving of our community to support unfunded programs and services to the uninsured.

About Crater Community Hospice

Since 1995, Crater Community Hospice has provided exceptional care and support to over 6,000 of your neighbors. Our mission is to educate the community on serious illness and end of life concerns and provide families and patients with quality care and supportive services. We are the only licensed, nonprofit, community-based hospice in the Tri-Cities. We also serve Dinwiddie, Prince George, Sussex, Surry, Charles City, Greensville-Emporia and Chesterfield Counties. For more information about Crater Community Hospice’s programs and services, upcoming events, or volunteer opportunities, call 804-526-4300 or visit our website, www.cratercommunityhospice.org. Crater Community Hospice is a non-profit 501(c)3. Your Community Hospice since 1995.