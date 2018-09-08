Spirits Festival

Come experience the pleasures of the palate from featured Virginia Wineries and Distilleries. Enjoy live music from regional bands, delicious food options, unique artisans and crafters. Beer will be available to purchase by the glass.

All proceeds from this event go to benefit the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation. This non-profit organization is committed to assist in the preservation, restoration, improvement, maintenance and education of the public about Belle Grove Plantation and its amazing American History.

Belle Grove Plantation, birthplace of President James Madison, is a historic Virginia Landmark set on a sprawling 694 acres. Walk in the steps of history while enjoying the beauty of the grounds. Bring your lawn chair and tent or shelter and enjoy an afternoon on the banks of the Rappahannock River. Tents & Shelters must be weighted and secured or will be asked to be removed.

Purchase Tickets On-line

All guest 21 and over are $25 advanced and $30 at the door.

Designated driver/Under 21

Tickets On-line or at the door are $10.

Parking is FREE

General Admission Tickets include access to the festival, free sample wine glass, wines and distilled spirits samples, great live music and delicious food options.

The Designated Drive/Under 21 Admission Tickets has access to the festival, all the vendors, great live music and delicious food options.

Kids 12 and under are FREE

House Tours

Tours of the mansion at Belle Grove are available for $10 per person.

50/50 Raffle Tickets

$5 each or 5 for $20

NO OUTSIDE COOLERS, FOOD or PETS ALLOWED