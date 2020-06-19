Spirit of Norfolk Dining Cruises are BACK!

Otter Berth 333 Waterside Dr. , Virginia 23510

Starting Friday, June 19 and just in time for Father’s Day, Spirit of Norfolk by Hornblower Cruises and Events will be back cruising the Elizabeth River, offering a choice of Lunch, Brunch and Dinner cruises! Boasting the city’s largest outdoor roof deck, cruises aboard Spirit of Norfolk feature delicious cuisine alongside a sophisticated selection of award-winning wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails. Combined with reduced capacity and guest spaces spread over several levels, the local landmark has more than enough room for everyone to stay safely apart. Cruise prices start from *$46.90 for lunch *$59.90 for brunch or *$63.90 (prices per person, excl. fees & taxes). To book, visit https://www.hornblower.com/norfolk or call 866-304-2469.

Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
866-304-2469
