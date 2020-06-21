Spirit of Norfolk Cruises Return for Father’s Day!

As of June 19, the local landmark Spirit of Norfolk is back cruising the Elizabeth River! For those looking to set sail this Father’s Day and treat Dad to a delicious dining cruise, Spirit of Norfolk will be operating brunch with free-flowing mimosas and “manmosas”, as well as a scenic dinner cruise taking in the sparkling lights of the city, complete with stunning river views. Brunch from: *$64.90 or Dinner from: *$63.90 (prices per person, excl. fees & taxes). To book, visit https://www.hornblower.com/norfolk or call 866-304-2469.