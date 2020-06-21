As of June 19, the local landmark Spirit of Norfolk is back cruising the Elizabeth River! For those looking to set sail this Father’s Day and treat Dad to a delicious dining cruise, Spirit of Norfolk will be operating brunch with free-flowing mimosas and “manmosas”, as well as a scenic dinner cruise taking in the sparkling lights of the city, complete with stunning river views. Brunch from: *$64.90 or Dinner from: *$63.90 (prices per person, excl. fees & taxes). To book, visit https://www.hornblower.com/norfolk or call 866-304-2469.
Spirit of Norfolk Cruises Return for Father’s Day!
Otter Berth 333 Waterside Dr. , Virginia 23510
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
