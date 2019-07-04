"Spirit of America" Laser-and-Music Show

Join us in the Virginia Living Museum's Abbitt Planetarium for a laser-lights-and-music celebration of America. "Spirit of America" mixes great patriotic music with America-inspired rock & roll and songs that have defined American music. Rock on to great artists like John Fogerty, Garth Brooks, Lee Greenwood and many more. Shows at 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. See playlist at thevlm.org/events/planetarium-shows/holiday/

Tickets $6. Please purchase tickets in advance. This show is likely to sell out. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

This program made possible by Heck Industries.