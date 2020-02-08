Come meet the author of the Mo Katz Books. John Wasowicz will be spending the day at Book People as our author in residence. Join us on Saturday, February 8th and get a 10% discount on any John Wasowicz title including the new Jones Point AND get a FREE copy of the AUDIO BOOK courtesy of Libro.FM.
Spend the day with John Wasowicz
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Jan 10, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more