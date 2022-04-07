Speed Fascinator Workshop with Master Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel

to

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Jenny Pfanenstiel, Master Milliner and owner of Forme Millinery, instructs participants on how to manipulate feathers, horsehair, flowers, and ribbon to create your own fascinator. Each participant receives a fascinator base handcrafted using a century old technique called blocking to adhere embellishments on to. All participants will take home a handcrafted, one-of-a-kind, fascinator. As the featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, Jenny will share her hat making skills, tips, and tricks, in this speed fascinator workshop.

Tickets include two reservations for the evening lecture.

Ages 15+, limited availability.

Tickets close March 7th, get your tickets on the event's webpage on the National Sporting Library & Museum website.

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
