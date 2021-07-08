The Spectacular Butterfly

Award-winning naturalist, storyteller and environmental educator Alonso Abugattas will talk about the diversity, habits, history and importance of the local butterfly population and how you can support it through butterfly gardening. The Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy will join the program at the end to share information on their Citizen Science Butterfly Count in August. The link to participate can be found on the library event calendar program listing. The link will become active beginning at the start time listed for this program.

