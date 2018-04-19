Special Reception: Eleanor Rufty in The Pink Gallery

We’re changing things up again!

You’re invited to join us for the official opening of Quirk’s newly re-imagined downstairs gallery space. Our new Pink Gallery will feature work from some of our favorite established and emerging artists including those with upcoming exhibitions at Quirk.

Our first featured artist will be Eleanor Rufty. The ficticious subjects of Eleanor’s elegant charcoal drawings often sit in contemplative silence, suspended in time, prompting moments of quiet reflection or an imagined narrative. As long-time fans of Eleanor’s work, we couldn’t think of a better artist to help us debut our new look for this space.

Come celebrate with us at a special reception on Thursday, April 19 from 5-8 pm at Quirk Gallery.