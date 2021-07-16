Special Night

to

Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220

The Children's Museum of Richmond is proud to host our monthly Special Night! A night where families with children with disabilities can come enjoy the museum for free! A cool down room will be available and sensory supports will also be provided.

Masks are required for all adults and children age 5 and older (recommended for ages 3 and up). We understand that this may be challenging but encourage you to try to keep your child masked as much as possible for the well-being of all.

The event is open for registration but please be aware that we have a limited capacity.

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to
