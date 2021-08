Be a part of this special moment as candidates for citizenship take the final step on a years-long journey during Gunston Hall’s semi-annual naturalization ceremony. George Mason helped found the United States of America, and paved the way for others to become citizens. Mason’s historic mansion provides a backdrop for this incredibly moving ceremony.

Tours of the Mansion are not available until 12 p.m. on the ceremony day. Admission is complimentary until 1 p.m.