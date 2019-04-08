Special Gallery Talk: American Watercolors with Corey Piper, Ph.D., Brock Curator of American Art

Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Watercolor: An American Medium offers a survey of the heights of the American watercolor movement and fosters an appreciation of watercolor’s central place in the larger history of American art. Learn about the artists on view in the exhibition and the techniques they used during a gallery talk and guided tour with Corey Piper, Ph.D., the Chrysler Museum’s Brock Curator of American Art. The exhibition features works from the Chrysler collection and Hampton Roads collections. Free.