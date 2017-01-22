Special Events at Gentle Harvest

Gentle Harvest, a new concept in Marshall, Va. that combines farmers market with butcher shop and includes a dine-in restaurant, a drive-thru for healthy food on the go, craft beer and coffee bar, meals to go, meal kits, flowers and a wide array of local products. The company works closely with local vendors to promote and highlight their products in-store and through weekly events. January and February will highlight Spartan Oil, Boxwood Winery, Popcorn Monkey and Sitrónu products.
Jan. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spartan Oil Tasting. Founded by a first generation Greek American, Spartan oil sources high grade olives to make a complex and unique oil.
Jan. 28, noon to 3 p.m. Wine Tasting with Boxwood Winery. Taste Boxwood’s award-winning red wines and learn about the history of their historic Middleburg estate.
Feb. 4, noon to 4 p.m. Hops & Pops with Popcorn Monkey. Taste some of their more than 20 varieties of popcorn including dark chocolate, dill and Cajun.
Feb. 11, noon to 2 p.m. Valentines Gift Showcase featuring Sitrónu. Sitrónu has natural, organic, luxurious bath and body products that make great gifts for Valentine’s Day.
Info
Gentle Harvest 8372 West Main Street, Marshall, Virginia 20115 View Map
