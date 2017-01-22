Special Events at Gentle Harvest

Gentle Harvest, a new concept in Marshall, Va. that combines farmers market with butcher shop and includes a dine-in restaurant, a drive-thru for healthy food on the go, craft beer and coffee bar, meals to go, meal kits, flowers and a wide array of local products. The company works closely with local vendors to promote and highlight their products in-store and through weekly events. January and February will highlight Spartan Oil, Boxwood Winery, Popcorn Monkey and Sitrónu products.

Jan. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spartan Oil Tasting. Founded by a first generation Greek American, Spartan oil sources high grade olives to make a complex and unique oil.

Jan. 28, noon to 3 p.m. Wine Tasting with Boxwood Winery. Taste Boxwood’s award-winning red wines and learn about the history of their historic Middleburg estate.

Feb. 4, noon to 4 p.m. Hops & Pops with Popcorn Monkey. Taste some of their more than 20 varieties of popcorn including dark chocolate, dill and Cajun.

Feb. 11, noon to 2 p.m. Valentines Gift Showcase featuring Sitrónu. Sitrónu has natural, organic, luxurious bath and body products that make great gifts for Valentine’s Day.