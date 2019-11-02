For serious young builders ages 7 and up, let curiosity and creativity go wild during Special Build Saturdays at the Virginia Living Museum! For an added fee, these programs will spark your imagination and inspire you to build creatively with everyday materials around you.

The project for Nov. 2 is "Rube Goldberg Machine." That crazy contraption, where this thing falls into that thing, and it makes the ball move, which knocks that thing over; you have seen the videos! Whatever you call it, come do it with us. Using found objects and special building materials, come build a Rube Goldberg machine. Our educators will help test your creations, and videos demonstrating some of the world’s best Rube Goldbergs will be playing throughout the morning. Project begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 in addition to museum admission; register and buy tickets in advance at the website. All kids must be accompanied by an adult; adults do not have to pay the additional fee. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.