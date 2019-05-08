Discover a new character waiting in a 1903 hotel ledger wide as a bed pillow. Unspool plot threads from messages scrawled across historic postcards. Let a pictorial map or a funky placemat from a roadside diner spark an idea for a setting. Encounter images or rhythms that serve as tinder for poetry or memoir. Join poet-librarian Wendy DeGroat in this workshop to ignite your creativity with fascinating artifacts from the Library’s archives. Emerging and experienced writers welcome. Enrollment limited to 16 participants. Minimum age is 16. For more information, contact Emma Ito at emma.ito@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3726.
Sparks for Creative Expression in the Library’s Collections
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Crafts, Education & Learning, History
