SPARKLE PLENTY X RJM ARTIST PROJECT

Sparkle Plenty, now in it’s fourteenth year, is Quirk Gallery’s favorite holiday tradition. This year’s exhibit is co-curated by Susie Ganch and Kathleen Kennedy and features work from Radical Jewelry Makeover’s Artist Project, a collective of contemporary metalsmiths and jewelry artists who have participated in past installments and exhibitions of Radical Jewelry Makeover (RJM). This year's featured artists include: Curtis Arima, Julia Barello, Erica Bello, Angela Bubash, Raïssa Bump, Melissa Cameron, Jim Charles, Kat Cole, Gabriel Craig, Jack daSilva, Marilyn daSilva, Sarah Holden, Yevgeniya Kaganovich, Kathleen Kennedy, Taylor Zarkades King, Deborah Lozier, Chelsea Nanfelt-Rowe, Caitie Sellers, Jina Seo, Stephanie Voegele, Adam Whitney, April Wood, and Amy Weiks.

RJM offers alternatives to mainstream consumer culture with Madeover jewelry that is 100% recycled and considerate of its future contribution to an industrial supply chain. It challenges cultural practices contributing to environmental devastation while celebrating the meaningful narratives and impulses that drive us to make and wear jewelry. RJM changes habits, changes an industry, and inspires people to make different decisions about what they wear.

Previous installments of Radical Jewelry Makeover include exhibits at Quirk Gallery, Baltimore Jewelry Center, Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, Penland School of Crafts, and many colleges and universities around the world. Some of the work from Sparkle Plenty will be selected for a future exhibit at the Fuller Craft Museum in Massachusetts.

Sparkle Plenty will be on view in Quirk's Main Gallery December 5 - January 5. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 5-8 pm.