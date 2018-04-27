Enjoy the flavors of Spain as we pair the bold, robust wines with Ruth's Chris Steak House twists on classic delicacies from the region in our five-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Joseph Millikin and hosted by Beverage Manager Nato Garcia-Eguiluz. Seating is limited. Make reservations by contacting Yesim Isildak at 703-848-4290 or e-mail salestysonscorner@ruthschris.com .
Spanish Wine Dinner
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182
Ruth's Chris Steak House - Tyson's Corner 8521 Leesburg Pike Suite 150, Vienna, Virginia 22182
Food & Drink
