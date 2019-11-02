Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker Gala

Join Southwest Virginia Ballet for an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, silent auction, and dancing with live music by the Kings as we celebrate the season and support our ongoing company mission and upcoming Nutcracker production. SVB's annual Nutcracker performance is a Virginia Blue Ridge Holiday tradition the weekend of December 14-15th at the Berglund Center, Roanoke.

SVB strives to bring excellence in pre-professional dance experiences to the youth of our community by providing artistic, instructional, and performance opportunities and achieving regional, national, and international recognition.

Our mission is to make the performing arts experience available to all ages from all walks of life through full-length productions of varied repertoire including classical ballet, contemporary, and new works. Southwest Virginia Ballet provides, free of charge, the highest quality of pre-professional training possible to young dancers and promotes cultural enrichment and awareness of the art of dance. SVB is committed to offering outreach opportunities for under-served and at-risk children and adults from across Southwest Virginia.