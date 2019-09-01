Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker Auditions

Advanced dance students auditioning for pointe roles and adults auditioning for the Party Scene should contact the artistic director, Pedro Szalay before the audition.

Auditions for experienced dancers ages 12 - 18 will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00PM at Star City School of Ballet, 1005 Industry Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Dancers are assigned role(s) at the audition and requested to accept or decline participation by the following weekend, Saturday, September 14th.

The Nutcracker performance dates are Friday, December 13th at 10:00am; Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm; and Sunday, December 15th at 3:00pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.