Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker Auditions

SVB is pleased to offer youth in the Roanoke Valley an opportunity to participate in the most well-known and beloved story ballet of all time, the Nutcracker.

Auditions are open to children ages 7 or older who love to dance and perform. Dance experience is preferred but not required. Roles include: mice, soldiers, angels and reindeer.

Auditions for extras, ages 7 and up, will be held on Sunday September 8, 2018 from 2:00 - 5:00PM at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke. Please bring the filled out registration form, a positive attitude and a smile. Dancers are assigned role(s) at the audition and requested to accept or decline participation by the following weekend, Saturday, September 14th.

The Nutcracker performance dates are Friday, December 13th at 10:00am; Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm; and Sunday, December 15th at 3:00pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

SVB is grateful to Tanglewood Mall for providing audition space for this community tradition. Please plan on shopping while your children are in the audition process!