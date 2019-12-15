Southwest Virginia Ballet - The Nutcracker

Southwest Virginia Ballet's annual production of the Nutcracker is a Roanoke holiday tradition. Featuring a cast of 150 performers that represent over 15 dance schools from the Roanoke Valley and beyond, the ballet continues to delight audiences of all ages year after year.

Clara always looked forward to the Christmas Eve celebrations at the Silberhaus household: the party, the dancing & gifts always made for a special evening. This Christmas Herr Drosselmeyer arrives with special presents and magic, making this night one she will cherish forever.

Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle giant mice, dance with snowflakes and journey to the Land of the Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy entertains them with exotic dances from around the world.

Choreography: Pedro Szalay after Terri Post & Elie Lazar

Music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Adapted from the story: "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King"

by E. T. A. Hoffmann

The Nutcracker performance dates are Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm; and Sunday, December 15th at 3:00pm at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.