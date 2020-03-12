Come explore the relationship of music, dance and visual art as they grew and changed from the Renaissance through the 20th Century. Presented by Southwest Virginia Ballet, the Roanoke Youth Symphony and the Taubman Museum of Art, we will hear and see the changes as we move from the Renaissance dances and classical minuet through the Romantic period with excerpts from the well-known story ballets including Coppelia and Romeo and Juliet. The soaring music of Swan Lake, the simplistic beauty of the classical dance, the percussive movement of Offenbach will make for a diverse program presented by three of Roanoke's outstanding art organizations and hosted by the Berglund Centre Performing Arts Theatre and by the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.
Southwest Virginia Ballet - Metamorphosis Movement Through Time
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Road NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
Jan 22, 2020
