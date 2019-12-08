Experience the magic of the land of sweets and the most joyous holiday tradition in the Roanoke region. Meet Clara and cast members from Southwest Virginia Ballet's The Nutcracker for tea and treats and photo opportunities.
Southwest Virginia Ballet - Clara's Tea Party
Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE Building 7A, Virginia 24013
Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE Building 7A, Virginia 24013 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
Sep 24, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more