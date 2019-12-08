Southwest Virginia Ballet - Clara's Tea Party

Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE Building 7A, Virginia 24013

Experience the magic of the land of sweets and the most joyous holiday tradition in the Roanoke region. Meet Clara and cast members from Southwest Virginia Ballet's The Nutcracker for tea and treats and photo opportunities.

Info

Star City School of Ballet 1005 Industry Ave SE Building 7A, Virginia 24013 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
540.387.3978
