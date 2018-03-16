Shop, sample and share the fun at Richmond’s favorite event for women – the Southern Women's Show. Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests. Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love! Happening March 16-18, 2018 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Hours: Friday: 10am - 8pm // Saturday: 10am-7pm // Sunday: 11am-5pm
Southern Women's Show
Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222
Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family, This & That
Feb 28, 2018
Mar 1, 2018
Most Popular
Rediscovering Bogotá
Travelers return to the Andean city. more
Trading Spaces
Julius C. Pierce finds his angle of repose. more
Barbecue, Born and Raised
What authentic Viginia 'cue tastes like. more