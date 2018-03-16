Southern Women's Show

Shop, sample and share the fun at Richmond’s favorite event for women – the Southern Women's Show. Discover hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and so much more. Enjoy fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests. Bring your mom, sister, and best friend and spend the day doing everything you love! Happening March 16-18, 2018 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Hours: Friday: 10am - 8pm // Saturday: 10am-7pm // Sunday: 11am-5pm

Richmond Raceway Complex 600 E. Laburnum Ave. , Virginia 23222 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family, This & That
