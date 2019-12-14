A Southern Holiday Tea at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards in partnership with Fieldstone Farm Bed and Breakfast presents A Southern Holiday Tea in our Grand Acadia Ballroom.

Doors open at 2:00pm for holiday shopping with local vendors and wine purchases. Tea and baked goods will be served from 3:00pm – 5:00pm by It’s a Peace of Cake.

Seating is limited, so make your reservation today!

MENU

Peach Spice & Apricot Almond Scones

Chef Terri’s Dark Chocolate Truffles

Mini Lemon Tarts with a fresh berry

Cucumber & Mint Tea Sandwiches

Pork Tenderloin Crostini with sweet sour cabbage Mini Croquette Canapés

Chef Terri’s Lemon Curd with Strawberry Compote

**Menu subject to change for best pairing**

$38.00 per guest plus tax

Reservations are required and are not refundable or transferable. To purchase tickets, please visit our website at: www.breauxvineyards.com/events/a-southern-holiday-tea/