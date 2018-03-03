South Moon Under, the leading fashion e-commerce and brick & mortar retailer, celebrates its arrival in the nation’s capital with a Grand Opening on Saturday, March 3. Shoppers will enjoy 15% off all swimwear and cover-ups, a live DJ and complimentary refreshments from South Block Juice Co. The first 25 customers to stop by will receive a mystery gift card, valued at up to $500.
South Moon Under Hosts Georgetown Grand Opening Event
South Moon Under 1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW, District of Columbia 20007
South Moon Under 1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW, District of Columbia 20007 View Map
Fashion & Trunk Shows
Feb 28, 2018
Mar 1, 2018
Most Popular
Rediscovering Bogotá
Travelers return to the Andean city. more
Trading Spaces
Julius C. Pierce finds his angle of repose. more
Barbecue, Born and Raised
What authentic Viginia 'cue tastes like. more