South Moon Under Hosts Georgetown Grand Opening Event

South Moon Under 1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW, District of Columbia 20007

South Moon Under, the leading fashion e-commerce and brick & mortar retailer, celebrates its arrival in the nation’s capital with a Grand Opening on Saturday, March 3. Shoppers will enjoy 15% off all swimwear and cover-ups, a live DJ and complimentary refreshments from South Block Juice Co. The first 25 customers to stop by will receive a mystery gift card, valued at up to $500.

South Moon Under 1065 Wisconsin Avenue NW, District of Columbia 20007
