Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Join us all summer long for free outdoor concerts by the river on Thursday nights:

June 3, 10, 17 & 24

July 8, 15, 22 & 29

August 5, 12, 19 & 26

Bring your lawn chairs and coolers, and stay until the sun sets! You'll get to jam to some of the area's top acts playing beach favorites, Motown, disco, funk, R&B, Pop & more. Come early to enjoy dinner and drinks at Historic Yorktown's restaurants.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.