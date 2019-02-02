Sounds of China

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Ma Jiuyue, composer and director

Led by composer Ma Jiuyue, Sounds of China is a highly polished ensemble from Beijing that blends traditional Chinese music with forward-looking arrangements, mixing the ancient and the modern. While the group incorporates plenty of traditional instruments, Jiuyue’s arrangements recast the ancient melodies into thoroughly contemporary, rock-oriented settings with electric guitar, synthesizers, and a standard drum kit, giving the performances a pop-like energy and sheen. The ensemble features some of China’s greatest musicians from both the classical world and the pop realm. Jiuyue incorporates a wide variety of ideas, mixing in bits of new age, pop, progressive rock, jazz, and cinematic grandeur.

This performance is supported in part by touring assistance from Arts Midwest.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
