SoulVision.TV: A Night of "Love, Laughter and Soul"

Join Soulidifly Productions and celebrity entertainers for “a night of Love, Laughter and Soul” in celebration of SoulVision.TV, a new digital streaming network launching to worldwide audiences on Friday, Feb. 14. SoulVision.TV will deliver over 200 hours of authentic, positive and often untold human stories shown in feature films and movies, TV shows, news, interviews, cartoons and more. It will be accessible from all devices including all leading streaming platforms – Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire – and on all mobile platforms, tablets and other devices including smart TVs and home computers. Learn more here: https://soulvision.tv/

The evening of “Love, Laughter and Soul” will include special performances by Cecily, Carla Jackson, JJ Squire, Imani Walters and local RVA band, Fillmore. SoulVision.TV aligns with the mission of Soulidifly Productions to reach worldwide audiences with positive stories of multiethnic and multigenerational people across various segments of life, experiences and eras.