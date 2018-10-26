The 4th Annual 95-7 Hampton Roads Soul Music Festival is scheduled to take place October 27th, 2018 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. This event features R&B legends RBRM, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, and the R&B group NEXT
Soul Music Festival
Hampton Roads Convention Center 1610 Coliseum Dr., Virginia 20153
Hampton Roads Convention Center 1610 Coliseum Dr., Virginia 20153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
Oct 23, 2018
