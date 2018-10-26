Soul Music Festival

to Google Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00

Hampton Roads Convention Center 1610 Coliseum Dr., Virginia 20153

The 4th Annual 95-7 Hampton Roads Soul Music Festival is scheduled to take place October 27th, 2018 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia. This event features R&B legends RBRM, Kenny Babyface Edmonds, and the R&B group NEXT

Info
Hampton Roads Convention Center 1610 Coliseum Dr., Virginia 20153 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
812-558-8882
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Soul Music Festival - 2018-10-26 18:30:00
Just Like Old Friends

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular