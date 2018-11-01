SOMM 3 Pre-Release Screening

We are thrilled to be hosting a pre-release screening of Director Jason Wise’s newest project, SOMM 3 on Thursday, November 1st. Garnering much attention for their insight into the elusive wine world, Wise and his team have found success with their films Somm and Somm: Into the Bottle. The third film is being kept under wraps, but Wise has touted it as the film he is most proud of. We are delighted that we will be joined by Wise himself for the evening as well as star and one of the first American Master Sommeliers Fred Dame. Dame is credited with establishing the US branch of the Court of Master Sommeliers and anyone who has seen the first two films has heard the legends of his blind tasting abilities.

A timeline of the event has been listed below, seating is limited so be sure to book soon!

6.00-7.30pm - Cocktail hour & art gallery of Somm artist Brandon Wise’s artwork. Complimentary wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

7.30-9.30pm - Screening of SOMM 3 - Glass and bottle sales will be available featuring several of Stone Tower’s libraried vintages.

9.30-10.00pm - Q & A with Master Sommelier Fred Dame and Somm Film Director Jason Wise