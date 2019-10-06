Shenandoah Conservatory presents the U.S. college and university premiere of “Something Rotten!,” the hilarious Broadway hit musical comedy about the musical comedy that started it all. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. Amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self. With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, “Something Rotten!” is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals—those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything is better with an exclamation point!