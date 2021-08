Somerset Steam & Gas Pasture Party Is full Steam Ahead!

This year Featured Exhibit will be the 20 Hp Bessemer Oil Field Engine.

We welcome Oil Field Engine of all Types to the show.

Entertainment for this year show Saturday September 11, 12-4 Pm: Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band!!

Sunday September 12, 11-3 Pm: Page County Ramblers Bluegrass Band!!