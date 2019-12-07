Visit Old Town on Saturday December 7th to enjoy Alexandria’s rich Scottish heritage and see the Scottish Walk Parade march past Alexandria’s oldest stone building, Carlyle House. After the parade, enter the museum gates and step back in time for a free open house in the spirit of the holiday season.
Soldier’s Christmas
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
History, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 13, 2019
