Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night

to

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night

November 5, 2021, 8PM

Genre: OPEN MIC Night

Tickets: FREE

Solace open-mic performances are for all performing arts (spoken word, poetry, song, dance). An audition is not required; however, an intent of participation will be encouraged. A range of classes and workshops will also be offered to the community, including, but not limited to workshops for victims of violence, art classes for people with dementia, movement classes for people with Parkinson’s, etc. We believe in the profound healing power of art to bring people together, strengthen community, teach empathy, and heal our bodies, minds, and souls. For more information please visit: https://suffolkcenter.org/solace/

Info

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
757-923-0003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night - 2021-11-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night - 2021-11-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night - 2021-11-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night - 2021-11-05 20:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular