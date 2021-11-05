Solace: Healing Through the Arts ~ OPEN MIC Night

November 5, 2021, 8PM

Genre: OPEN MIC Night

Tickets: FREE

Solace open-mic performances are for all performing arts (spoken word, poetry, song, dance). An audition is not required; however, an intent of participation will be encouraged. A range of classes and workshops will also be offered to the community, including, but not limited to workshops for victims of violence, art classes for people with dementia, movement classes for people with Parkinson’s, etc. We believe in the profound healing power of art to bring people together, strengthen community, teach empathy, and heal our bodies, minds, and souls. For more information please visit: https://suffolkcenter.org/solace/