Solace: Healing Through the Arts Art Exhibition

SOLACE: Healing Through the Arts

A series of programs that give space for a diverse community of people to find solace or healing from trauma, illness, isolation, grief, and/or related experiences, including, but not limited to, the past year’s world, national, and local events.

October 2021 – November 2021

Solace Community Art Exhibition: October 1-23

Solace Community Open-Mic: November 5

Variety of community classes based on the solace theme: Between October & November.

Consisting of an open mic/spoken word performance, workshops, and a visual art exhibition, Solace: Healing Through the Arts aims to bring individuals of all backgrounds together to find their voice and tell their story. Over a six-week period in October and November, this series of programs give space for a diverse community of people to find solace or healing from trauma, illness, isolation, grief, and/or related experiences, including, but not limited to, the past year’s world, national, and local events. We believe in inclusivity and believe everyone has a story to tell, whether that is through word, song, or visual arts. We believe that our mission is most effectively fulfilled through a commitment to inclusiveness as a core value and practice. We invite artists and community members of any background, socioeconomic status, discipline, and experience level.

The Solace gallery exhibition will be held from October 1-23, 2021. Please see prospectus and application on submitting work for consideration. On November 5, 2021, we will have the Solace open-mic performance for all performing arts (spoken word, poetry, song, dance). An audition is not required; however, an intent of participation will be encouraged. A range of classes and workshops will also be offered to the community, including, but not limited to workshops for victims of violence, art classes for people with dementia, movement classes for people with Parkinson’s, etc. We believe in the profound healing power of art to bring people together, strengthen community, teach empathy, and heal our bodies, minds, and souls.