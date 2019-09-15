Russian pianist Sofya Gulyak rose to worldwide acclaim when she won first prize and the Princess Mary Gold Medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2009—the first woman in the history of the competition to achieve this distinction. Known for her “...tremendous precision and colouration...exquisite soft playing...with delicacy,” Gulyak’s artistry has been presented in prestigious venues around the world, including La Scala Theatre and Sala Verdi in Milan, Konzerthaus in Berlin, Shanghai Grand Theatre in China and others.