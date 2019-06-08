“Soft Pastels Workshop” held at Center for the Arts

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110

If you love pure color, you will love pastels! Learn about different pastel supports (types of papers and boards) while exploring a variety of techniques in this workshop. Dive right in without needing paintbrushes, solvents or a palette - no other medium allows you to apply rich color to the support as quickly as you can with pastels. Students new to the medium will learn basic tools & techniques; more experienced students will further develop skills and explore new directions. Supplies will be provided.

Soft Pastels Workshop

Ages 15 to Adult

Course Fee: $67

Member Course Fee: $58

Instructor Michele Frantz

Pre-registration required. Sign up online at:

https://center-for-the-arts.org/events/soft-pastels-workshop-5/

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
7033302787
