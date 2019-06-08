“Soft Pastels Workshop” held at Center for the Arts

If you love pure color, you will love pastels! Learn about different pastel supports (types of papers and boards) while exploring a variety of techniques in this workshop. Dive right in without needing paintbrushes, solvents or a palette - no other medium allows you to apply rich color to the support as quickly as you can with pastels. Students new to the medium will learn basic tools & techniques; more experienced students will further develop skills and explore new directions. Supplies will be provided.

Soft Pastels Workshop

Ages 15 to Adult

Course Fee: $67

Member Course Fee: $58

Instructor Michele Frantz

Pre-registration required. Sign up online at:

https://center-for-the-arts.org/events/soft-pastels-workshop-5/

or call the Center for the Arts at (703) 330-2787

Business Hours: Monday - Friday 10am – 5pm