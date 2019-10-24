Sock Darning Workshop

Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220

Join us for our next Quirk Workshop: Sock Darning with Top Stitch Mending! Take a few tips and tricks from Lisa Hutchinson, the sustainable seamstress behind Top Stitch Mending. In this darning workshop you will creatively and colorfully hand stitch any tears or worn areas in your socks while saving them from the landfill! A wonderful technique that can be applied to so many projects. Treat your feet and learn how to repair those holes in your socks before it gets too chilly!

$25 per participant

All materials included, bring a sock that needs mending! If you don’t have one and would like to learn the technique we will have additional supplies

Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
8043406036
