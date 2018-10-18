It’s no secret that Fairfax County and the Metro DC region is thriving in the world of startups and technology, which makes the DMV the perfect place for Social Media Week Fairfax.

Social Media Week (SMW) is a leading news platform that curates and shares the best ideas, innovations and insight into how social media and technology are changing business, society & culture worldwide. The SMW community consists of senior marketers, founders, entrepreneurs, influencers and digitally connected consumers who thrive in the hyper-connected world and push the boundaries of the status quo.

Presented by Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, this one-day event promises to provoke rigorous discussion and debate on the changes in human connectivity through engaging, entertaining, educational and diverse content and experiences.

