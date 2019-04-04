The Social Club at West Broad Village

West Broad Village is excited to introduce a new complimentary club, The Social Club. Every week, the club will gather at a different retailer within West Broad Village on Thursday nights in April & May from 6PM-7PM.
Dedicated to creating an exciting ambience across the property, the club’s curated experiences will feature exciting workshops and after-hour classes perfect for a night out.
The Social Club’s April events are as follows:
4/4: Icing 101 with Whole Foods at 2200 Old Brick Road
4/11: Interiors 101 with Calico at Calico, 4026 Whittall Way
4/18: Diamonds 101 with Diamonds Direct at 11131 W Broad St
4/25: Juicing 101 with Juice Bar at 2437 Old Brick Rd
Save the dates for The Social Club in May: 5/2, 5/9, 5/16, 5/23 (Retailer participation to follow)
Visit Eventbrite for reservations and more information. Membership is complimentary, space is limited:
Icing 101: https://thesocialclub-icing101.eventbrite.com
Interiors 101: https://thesocialclub-interiors101.eventbrite.com
(Check back on Eventbrite to register for upcoming clubs)