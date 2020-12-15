Snowman Adventure: Paint and Play

Participants will enjoy a lively reading of Snowmen at Night. After storytime, the children will create a snowman finger-painting that is inspired by the book. The class will end with a fun snowball fight (Don’t worry, it’s just cotton balls). This class offers modified activity options to engage a variety of ages. Got older siblings? Bring them along. They will have a ball (snowball?) too!

