Participants will enjoy a lively reading of Snowmen at Night. After storytime, the children will create a snowman finger-painting that is inspired by the book. The class will end with a fun snowball fight (Don’t worry, it’s just cotton balls). This class offers modified activity options to engage a variety of ages. Got older siblings? Bring them along. They will have a ball (snowball?) too!
Snowman Adventure: Paint and Play
to
Children's Museum of Richmond 2626 W. Broad Street, Virginia 23220
Dec 15, 2020Dec 17, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
