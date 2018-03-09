March 9 – 25, 2018

Friday 7:30PM, Saturday 2:00PM & 7:30PM, Sunday 2:00PM & 4:00PM

Adults $18- Seniors $16 - Military $16 - Students $14 - Groups $12

Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Ensemble presents our original adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s longest and most highly acclaimed tales that has inspired numerous films and stories from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe to Disney’s Frozen! This classic tale of bravery and friendship follows the journey of young Gerda as she attempts to rescue her best friend Kai from the clutches of the Snow Queen. With the help of some unique friends and a little magic Gerda is determined to break the Snow Queen’s spell and melt the ice that has taken hold of Kai’s heart before he is lost to her forever!

A Learning Theater Production

Based on the tale by Hans Christian Andersen

Book by Ellen Selby

Music by Matt Conner

Lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith