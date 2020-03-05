Cadence Theatre Company and Virginia Repertory Theatre present

Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl

Running March 7-29 at Virginia Rep's Theatre Gym

Tickets at virginiarep.org or at (804) 282-2620

Cadence Theatre Company and Virginia Repertory Theatre are pleased to announce their co-production of Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds, premiering at Virginia Rep’s Theatre Gym on March 7 and running through March 29 (Previews March 5 and 6). This production is part of the city-wide Acts of Faith Festival, a vibrant and inclusive community-wide collaboration involving RVA’s theatres and faith communities.

Six strangers escape city life for a silent retreat in the woods to confront their inner demons. Led by an unseen and enigmatic wellness guru, the attendees vary from ardent devotees to total skeptics. In the isolation of the woods, they are offered the chance to break away from their troubles and find themselves through mindfulness, yoga practice, and, above all, silence. Attractive at first, these vows of silence become constraints when the students recognize what unites them: their achingly human need to connect. At times wildly funny, at times deeply moving, Small Mouth Sounds shows how silence can often speak volumes.

To compliment the journey of these characters as they seek to find peace and balance, Cadence Theatre and Virginia Rep will be offering a wellness series running in tandem with the show. CENTERED Stage will consist of 30-40 minute workshops taking place in the Theatre Gym after select Thursday and Sunday performances. Featuring some of Richmond’s top experts on mindfulness, yoga, and meditation, these workshops are free and open to ticket holders. The schedule for CENTERED Stage is as follows:

March 8: Brief meditation and daily practice tips with Philip Davidson of The Innerwork Center

March 12: Sound therapy with Himalayan singing bowls with Natasha Freeman of Lucid Living

March 15: Resilience and Koru Mindfulness with Amanda Lynch of The Innerwork Center

March 19: Ayurveda with Molly Rachael Bridges of The Indigenous Healing Arts Institute

March 22: Feng Shui with Nitya Griffith of Nitya Living

March 26: Holistic Health and Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction led by Korantema Pierce Williams of The Innerwork Center

Follow #centeredstageatcadence on social media for updates on this series.

Small Mouth Sounds is directed by Laine Satterfield (The Mountaintop; Cinderella and Airline Highway for Virginia Rep). The ensemble cast features Larry Cook (Between Riverside and Crazy, Equus) and Lauren Leinhaas-Cook (Equus). Making their Cadence Theatre debuts are Adam Valentine, Jenny Hundley, Jim Morgan, Marisa Guida, and Maura Mazurowski. The design team includes Emily Hake Massie (Scenic Designer and Scenic Charge), Sarah Grady (Costumes), Andrew Bonniwell (Lighting), Elizabeth Wilder (Properties), and Joey Luck (Sound).

This production of Small Mouth Sounds is made possible through the generous support of Salomon & Ludwin, the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpeter Foundation, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, and the CultureWorks Grant Program. Additional support comes from Betsy Rawles and Virginia Public Media.

Contains nudity and adult content. Recommended for patrons 18+.